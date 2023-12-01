BAY LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time, the Hatbox Ghost has come out to socialize at the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park.

Walt Disney World announced the iconic grim grinning ghost debuted at the park on Thursday.

Earlier this year, theme park officials said the Hatbox Ghost would come to Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion in late November.

The Hatbox Ghost first appeared in the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland Park in 1969. He reappeared in the attraction in 2015.

The legendary Hatbox Ghost is materializing within the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort. The iconic specter has come out to socialize with guests as they pass the Endless Hallway in their Doom Buggies. The Hatbox Ghost was also recently featured in the 2023 Disney Studios’ film, “Haunted Mansion.” The attraction playing ghost host to the new happy haunt can be found in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

This is the first time the ghost has materialized in the Florida park.

Disney said its Imagineers have been working hard to prepare the Mansion for his arrival. They enhanced lighting and updated paint throughout the queue and attraction.

“The 999 happy haunts of the Haunted Mansion are in high spirits, celebrating his appearance by being on their ghoulishly best behavior for this hauntingly grand affair,” Disney said.