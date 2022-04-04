LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort’s newest ride officially has an opening date.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” will open at Epcot on May 27.

“This thrilling new family-friendly coaster matches the ‘grandiosity’ and fun of the blockbuster ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films, featuring those lovable cosmic misfits – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord,” a press release from Disney World states.

Disney said the building the ride is housed in is so large that, by volume, four Spaceship Earth attractions could fit inside.

The family-friendly attraction features Disney’s first-ever reverse-launch on a roller coaster. It’s one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, according to Disney. The ride also rotates 360 degrees as you ride.