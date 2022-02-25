LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Star Wars” fans across the universe can finally take an inside look at the immersive hotel attraction Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.

The two-day adventure begins as soon as you pull up to the hotel and enter a launch pod that sends you from Earth into space.

Think of it as a cruise ship where you eat, sleep, check out different types of entertainment and even meet new and familiar “Star Wars” characters.

“I’m really excited that we’re able to tell one cohesive narrative arc through different perspectives, through different voices,” Entertainment Producer Alex Lee said.

An example of an itinerary for guests included interactive roleplaying while on the ship and other missions where they can be the heroes. Some other highlights include lightsaber training, working with the “bridge” crew, droid racing and even playing Sabacc.

“We designed this experience for levels of all engagement. We have individuals who want to play heavy LARP style. You have people who just maybe want to have a cocktail at the atrium and observe space outside the windows. we designed experiences for all of that,” Lee said.

The experience includes a “finale” that happens on the evening of the second day. Guests disembark the following day via the “launch pod” back to Earth.

Guests can start staying at Galactic Starcruiser on March 1. You can check out additional information about pricing and bookings on the Disney World website.