TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he wants the state, not local governments to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The special district is what has allowed Disney to operate as its own city for decades.

In April, DeSantis signed a bill to dissolve Reedy Creek.

The decision has many concerned that taxpayers in Orange in Osceola Counties could be saddled with the district’s debt. It’s believed to be approximately $1 billion.

According to the governor, the state will most likely absorb Reedy Creek in June 2023, when it’s set to be dissolved.

DeSantis claims it will make things fair for other businesses.

“It’s not just Reedy Creek, there was a handful of these other legacy special districts that had powers are just unacceptable. You know, Reedy Creek gave Disney the power to seize property outside of Reed Creek boundaries with eminent domain,” the governor said on Monday.

DeSantis said his team is still working out the specifics of the proposal. Plans likely won’t be finalized until after the November election.