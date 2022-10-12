TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is returning after an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Work on the show had previously been done and rehearsals for the show had started, and November is reportedly the targeted date of the show’s debut.

“Cue the music because we’ve been waiting for this one. Fantasmic! returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios soon – November 2022!” the Disney Parks Twitter account said Wednesday.

The exact opening date of the show was not released.