TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Fantasmic!,” the nighttime spectacular at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios that has been closed since the theme parks were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, now has a reopening date.

“Fantasmic!” will reopen on Nov. 3, inviting guests into Mickey’s imagination for a 29-minute show featuring images on a canvas of dancing water, stunts, special effects, a score based on classic Disney animated films and more.

The return of the show will include the debut of a new sequence that will feature heroic moments from Disney stories like “Moana,” “Mulan,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas” and “Frozen 2.”

“‘Fantasmic!’ is a show that will take you on a journey to see so many characters, so many villains and heroes,” said Melanie Gagne, entertainment proprietor for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “It’s one of our biggest shows, and many guests will plan their day or their entire vacation around ‘Fantasmic!'”

The nighttime show originally opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Oct. 15, 1998. It now features animation and characters from more than 25 films.