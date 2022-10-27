TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Epcot International Festival of the Arts will return to the park at Walt Disney World starting in January.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the festival returns Jan. 13 and will run through Feb. 20.

The International Festival of the Arts is a “global celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts where guests can find inspiration and discover their own creativity in fun ways across the park,” according to the blog.

There will be 16 food studios serving up art-inspired menus.

“The creations are not just delicious, but true works of art,” the Disney blog post said.

There will be two new food studios. “Moderne” will feature avant-garde meu items. “Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic” will offer treats and beverages with vibrant colors and flavors.

The blog post said Disney World will be sharing more details on the new concepts in early 2023.

Also during the festival, more than 100 Disney and visiting artists will showcase their works of art. Each evening, there will be a “Disney on Broadway” concert series performance, with entertainers performing Disney songs live. Disney said a list of performers is coming soon.