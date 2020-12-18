Electrical Water Pageant to soon return to Walt Disney World

A Disney cast member performs a backstage inspection of the Electrical Water Pageant, the long-running nighttime show that will soon return to Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests staying in Disney Resort hotels in the Magic Kingdom Park area can view the nighttime musical processional from the shore. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Electrical Water Pageant will soon return to Walt Disney World Resort, just outside of the Magic Kingdom.

The announcement was made in a post to the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Guests at Disney Resort hotels along Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake will once again have a chance to see this twinkling nighttime musical processional that’s enchanted onlookers since 1971,” it reads.