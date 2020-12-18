Electrical Water Pageant to soon return to Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Electrical Water Pageant will soon return to Walt Disney World Resort, just outside of the Magic Kingdom.
The announcement was made in a post to the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page on Wednesday.
“Guests at Disney Resort hotels along Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake will once again have a chance to see this twinkling nighttime musical processional that’s enchanted onlookers since 1971,” it reads.
