Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park to reopen after almost 2 years

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort will reopen in January after nearly two years following Disney World’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on Jan. 2.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closing for refurbishment on Jan. 1.

The water park closed in March of 2020 with the rest of the resort’s parks. While Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs opened their doors in a phased re-opening in July of 2020, Typhoon Lagoon remained closed.

One-day tickets for the park are available for purchase. Tickets for those ages 10 and up are $69 or $64 for a ticket that includes block out dates. Tickets are valid through Dec. 31, 2023.

Unused one-day water park tickets that expired while the park was closed were automatically extended, or guests can choose to cancel their ticket.

Reservations are still required at Disney World for all other parks.

