TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney announced that its newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will embark from Florida by the end of next year.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024. The ship is the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022.

The ship’s maiden voyage will be a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. The voyage will be followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Disney said.

Guests interested in booking a cruise on the Disney Treasure can do so as early as Sept. 12. Bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20.

Disney said the Disney Treasure will be “infused” with a theme of adventure, featuring Disney stories like “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Zootopia.”

Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, the Grand Hall aboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.” (Disney)

The Grand Hall aboard the Disney Treasure is Disney Cruise Line’s palace on the seas and the key to unlocking a trove of captivating new entertainment, including interactive shows, character encounters and musical performances. As the adventure unfolds for guests on the Disney Treasure, the Grand Hall will serve as the ship’s most prominent gathering space, inspiring wonder and exploration during each voyage. (Disney)

The Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios' classic tale, "Aladdin." (Disney)

Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg, Disney Cruise Line’s own attraction at sea, will introduce an all-new storyline to its existing lineup that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Suspended high above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below. (Disney)

On board the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the legacy Disney Parks attraction, the submarine-styled interiors will give guests a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling.

Two beloved Disney Cruise Line restaurant concepts found on the Disney Wish will return: Worlds of Marvel and 1923.

The ship will introduce a brand-new family entertainment restaurant called Plaza de Coco.

Plaza de Coco will be the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco.” “The story of Miguel and his familia will continue where it left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on two nights of colorful, music-filled journeys that celebrate family memories and togetherness with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment,” Disney said.

Disney Cruise Line said the Disney Treasure will feature quick bites, casual dining, 24-hour room service, specialty treats, gourmet cafes, upscale dining just for adults, and Jumbeaux’s Sweets, inspired by the popular ice cream parlor featured in Disney’s “Zootopia.”

Onboard the Disney Treasure, the sweetshop, Jumbeaux’s Sweets, will be reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor, Jumbeaux Café, from the bustling mammal metropolis featured in Disney’s “Zootopia.” Surrounded by playful pink interiors, Victorian-style architecture and an endearing sculpture of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, guests will be served humor and heart by the cone full., along with a selection of more than 20 flavors of handmade gelato, 16 flavors of ice cream and sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more. (Disney)

In the Grand Hall, guests will experience dedicated shows, character encounters and musical performances.

Sarabi, named after the lioness from Disnye’s “The Lion King,” will be a central hub for a multitude of daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment. The two-story space will feature shows like “Match Your Mate” and “Family Time Game Show.”

Broadway-style productions will be held in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre.

The Disney Treasure will also feature the cruise line’s AquaMouse ride. AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will follow Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on “a zany misadventure into an ancient temple.”

The ship will also include adult-only experiences, including Periscope Pub, the cruise line’s first venue inspired by the film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Disney Treasure is being constructed in Germany. The ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

