TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney announced that its newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will embark from Florida by the end of next year.
The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024. The ship is the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022.
The ship’s maiden voyage will be a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. The voyage will be followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Disney said.
Guests interested in booking a cruise on the Disney Treasure can do so as early as Sept. 12. Bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20.
Disney said the Disney Treasure will be “infused” with a theme of adventure, featuring Disney stories like “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Zootopia.”
Two beloved Disney Cruise Line restaurant concepts found on the Disney Wish will return: Worlds of Marvel and 1923.
The ship will introduce a brand-new family entertainment restaurant called Plaza de Coco.
Plaza de Coco will be the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco.” “The story of Miguel and his familia will continue where it left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on two nights of colorful, music-filled journeys that celebrate family memories and togetherness with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment,” Disney said.
Disney Cruise Line said the Disney Treasure will feature quick bites, casual dining, 24-hour room service, specialty treats, gourmet cafes, upscale dining just for adults, and Jumbeaux’s Sweets, inspired by the popular ice cream parlor featured in Disney’s “Zootopia.”
In the Grand Hall, guests will experience dedicated shows, character encounters and musical performances.
Sarabi, named after the lioness from Disnye’s “The Lion King,” will be a central hub for a multitude of daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment. The two-story space will feature shows like “Match Your Mate” and “Family Time Game Show.”
Broadway-style productions will be held in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre.
The Disney Treasure will also feature the cruise line’s AquaMouse ride. AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will follow Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on “a zany misadventure into an ancient temple.”
The ship will also include adult-only experiences, including Periscope Pub, the cruise line’s first venue inspired by the film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”
Disney Treasure is being constructed in Germany. The ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.
To learn more about the ship, click here.