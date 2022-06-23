LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World announced on Thursday its newest attraction will get a holiday theme later this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, which opened last month, will be updated later this year to include “seasonal jams.”

The ride is the first roller coaster attraction at EPCOT and currently features six songs. Guests don’t know which song they’ll hear each time they ride “until they jump into space with the Guardians,” Disney said in a press release earlier this year.

When the ride is updated for the holidays, the songs will be replaced with a “classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams,” Disney said. “Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.”

Disney did not provide a start date for the attraction update.

Disney also announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas party at Magic Kingdom Park. The party will run from Nov. 8 until Dec. 22.