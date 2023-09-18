ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney’s Magic Kingdom was partially closed Monday after a potential bear sighting, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that officials said a bear was seen in a tree.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was searching for the bear. It is believed this bear was searching for food to prepare for the winter.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” an FWC statement said.

At around 1:10 p.m., personnel were seen carrying something in a wooded area of the park that wrapped inside a white sheet.

The “My Disney Experience” app also showed that multiple attractions were closed after the alleged sighting.

In a statement, Walt Disney World said they are “working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park.”