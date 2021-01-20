Disney’s Hall of Presidents temporarily closes to add Biden replica

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents attraction has closed temporarily as Disney crewmembers add President Joe Biden’s figure to the stage.

The attraction has added a new president to the stage every four or eight years since the show’s debut in 1971. The Hall featured 36 presidents at that time, and will now show 45 following Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Disney’s website shows the attraction is temporarily closed for “refurbishment.” According to the Orlando Sentinel, a spokeswoman confirmed the stage will be updated with a Biden figure before its reopening.

The Hall of Presidents joined Magic Kingdom’s Liberty Square in 1971 during the Richard Nixon administration. The figures were originally conceived as animated wax figures, but they didn’t meet Walt Disney’s approval, so he tasked the Imagineering team to develop the first “Audio-Animatronics” figure in human form.

Why are there only 45 presidents on the stage and not 46? Grover Cleveland served two non-consecutive terms as both the 22nd and 24th president.