Disneyland Paris guests to begin paying for ‘Premier Access,’ Fast Pass-like service

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Disneyland Paris is pictured temporarily closed following the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Marne La Vallee, east of Paris. Disneyland Paris will start reopening from July 15. The park said Monday that the reopening will be phased and “deliberate,” with stepped up safety measures for its workers and guests. Face masks will be required for all guests aged 11 and older (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)

(WFLA) – Guests at Disneyland Paris will soon have to shell out some more money to get to the front of the line of their favorite park attractions.

The news of “Disney Premier Access” at the park went viral on Tuesday.

According to the Disneyland Paris website, Disney Premier Access is a paid service that gives guests “speedy access” to some of the park’s “most popular attractions, thanks to a dedicated fast lane,” though the service does have limited availability. Purchasing Disney Premier Access gives a guest “fast access” to an attraction, but doesn’t guarantee immediate access.

“Hit top speed like Lightning McQueen with Disney Premier Access and join the fast lane that lets you skip the regular queue at some of our most popular attractions,” the website says.

Passes for different attractions vary from €8 to €15, or $9.46 to $17.74 in American currency. The website notes the price per guest and attraction will vary from attraction and day of visit. Access can be purchased once a guest is inside of a Disneyland Paris park via the app or from a cast member.

Premier Access at Disneyland Paris will include rides like Big Thunder Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours, Tower of Terror and more.

There is currently no word via the Disney Parks Blog or elsewhere that Disney Premier Access is on its way to Walt Disney World Resort here in Florida.

Fast Pass service at Disney World has not yet been restored since the theme park giant reopened in July 2020.