TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort announced Tuesday that Typhoon Lagoon and other attractions will close Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf will be closed due to potential impacts from the storm. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.

The four Disney World theme parks are currently operating under normal conditions, as is Disney Springs.

All updates on park operations will be posted on Disney World’s website as officials condition to monitor the storm.