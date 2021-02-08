Disney World’s Cinderella Castle lights up to honor Buccaneers win, healthcare workers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers big Super Bowl win on Sunday, the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom lit up in support for the team and also for healthcare workers.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will visit Disney World on Monday, though a traditional celebratory parade will not be held due to COVID-19.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, there are plans underway for quarterback, and Super Bowl LV MVP, Tom Brady, to visit the park later in the year.