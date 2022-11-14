TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort’s Blizzard Beach has reopened with new touches from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

The park reopened on Sunday with the new touches inside “Tikes Peak,” and includes statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle, according to Disney.

A new holiday atmosphere was also debuted as the theme park reopened. Guests can capture holiday photos with a tropical-dressed Santa, see snowfall and use festive inner tubes on the park’s water slides. Holiday-themed treats will also be available through Dec. 31.

“As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzarding winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. Yet, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush,” Disney World said in a press release.

Blizzard Beach has heated water throughout the park, even with its array of its arctic adventures.

More information about Blizzard Beach, including ticket options, is available on Disney World’s website.