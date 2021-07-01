Disney World to update ‘Mickey’s Philhar Magic’ with scene from ‘Coco’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” film will be excited for the theme park’s most recent news, as a scene based on the animated film will debut in the “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” attraction.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, musical number “Un Poco Loco” will debut to guests at Disney California Adventure in California and Disneyland Paris, before being added here in Florida to the Magic Kingdom Park during its 50th anniversary celebration.

“The film’s fun, upbeat music and characters combined with the humor of Donald Duck marks the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen,” the official blog reads.

On Wednesday, Disney announced the return of in-person races, beginning with runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend in November.

