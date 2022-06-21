LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is streaming Epcot’s “Harmonious” fireworks on Disney+ Tuesday night.

Tony-award winning performer Idina Menzel, of “Frozen,” will host the event with special guest Auli’i Cravalho, of “Moana.”

The special will begin on the Disney+ streaming service at 6 p.m.

“[It] will celebrate the transcendent power of music with a medley of classic Disney music reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The show will be performed by a live orchestra and ensemble of international vocalists, Disney said.

The show is inspired by “Moana,” “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan” and more.

After the live stream concludes, it will be available on Disney+ for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada to watch anytime.