LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is stopping advance sales of its Genie+ service starting in June.

The change was announced in a post regarding 2023 tickets and resort bookings on the Disney Parks Blog.

Starting June 8, Genie+ will only be offered for purchase through the My Disney Experience app on the day of a guest’s visit. Pre-arrival purchase of the service as a ticket add-on will not be available for remaining park dates in 2022 or in 2023.

Even those with annual passes to Disney World will not be able to purchase the service in advance, nor will those with multi-day passes be able to purchase Genie+ for the duration of their visit.

“With the launch of new bookings, we will also make an adjustment to how guests purchase Disney Genie+ service, which remains popular and in high demand amongst our guests,” the blog post said. “From the beginning, our goal has been to launch, learn and evolve as we see how guests are using this service.”

Genie+ is the service unveiled by Disney World to replace its previous “Fast Pass” system for park guests to be able to book ride times in advance.

In the blog post, Disney said it expects that guests who purchase Disney Genie+ will be able to enter two to three attractions or experiences using the “Lightning Lane” entrance when the first selection is made first thing in the day.