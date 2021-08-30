Disney World to resume selling annual passes next month

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Walt Disney World announced on Monday the theme park will resume selling annual passes on Sept. 8.

Disney paused selling annual passes in July 2020 when the theme parks reopened. Only existing Annual Passholders were allowed to renew.

Disney also announced four new annual passes that will be available: Incredi-pass, Sorcerer Pass, Pirate Pass, and the Pixie Dust Pass. The current annual passes will be retired starting Sept. 8.

“We’ll also be adding “bonus reservations” to the calendar from time to time, so Passholders can make an additional park reservation without it counting against their applicable reservation hold limit,” Disney said in a statement.

Currently Annual Passholders can only hold 3 park reservation days at a time unless they are staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Here are the important details about each new annual pass:

Incredi-Pass:

$1,299+tax

(Renewal price: $1,104+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 5 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: none

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

Sorcerer Pass:

$899+tax (only available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members)

(Renewal price: $764+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 5 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: Nov. 24-27, Dec. 18-31 (view calendar)

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

Pirate Pass:

$699+tax (only available to Florida residents)

(Renewal price: $594+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 4 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: Holiday and peak periods (view calendar)

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

Pixie Dust Pass:

$399+tax (only available to Florida residents)

(Renewal price: $339+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 3 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: Most weekends and holiday/peak periods (view calendar)

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

PhotoPass photo downloads and the Water Park and Sports add-on are available for each annual pass for $99+tax per year.

What does this mean for current Annual Passholders?

“If you are a current Passholder, please know you may continue to use your annual pass as you do today – when it is time for you to renew, you will be able to renew into one of our new passes,” Disney said in a statement. Disney is also increasing the number of park reservations for some of the current annual passes to mirror the perks for the new passes.

Anyone with a renewal date after Sept. 8 will be required to choose one of the new annual passes.

Annual passes will be available for purchase at DisneyWorld.com and in the My Disney Experience app.