LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort will soon resume character greetings, park officials announced Thursday.

The announcement includes all U.S. locations including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland in California, resorts and Disney Cruise Line.

Greetings will be reintroduced “as early as April 18,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

“Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy,” the blog post said. Character dining experiences will also resume.

Disney acknowledges not all locations and experiences will be available immediately but phased reopening is anticipated through the spring and early summer.

The blog post said recent trends and guidance provided the opportunity to bring back the magic after many experiences did not resume when Disney World reopened after its two month closure at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.