TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort will operate with a phased reopening after Hurricane Nicole moved through the state, weakening back in to a tropical storm on Thursday.

Disney made the decision to close its theme parks on Wednesday, with all four parks beginning to close at 5 p.m.

According to Disney’s website, the parks are planned to operate as followed:

Magic Kingdom : Open 12-6 p.m. (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight)

: Open 12-6 p.m. (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight) Epcot: Open 1-9 p.m.

Open 1-9 p.m. Animal Kingdom: Open 1-7 p.m.

Open 1-7 p.m. Hollywood Studios: Open 2-10 p.m. (Fantasmic! will not be presented Thursday night)

Open 2-10 p.m. (Fantasmic! will not be presented Thursday night) Disney Springs: Opens at 12 p.m., transportation resumes at 2 p.m.

Disney said transportation to theme parks will be 30 minutes prior to scheduled park reopening time.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed Thursday.

More information about dining options reopening at Disney World hotels can be found online.