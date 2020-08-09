Disney World to reduce theme park hours in September

(CNN) – Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will reduce its operating hours starting Sept. 8.

According to the calendar on its website, Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will shut down an hour earlier. Currently, Magic Kingdom is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will soon close at 6 p.m. Hollywood Studios is currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will soon close at 7 p.m.

Epcot will empty out two hours sooner at 7 p.m., instead of 9 p.m.

And, Animal Kingdom will both open later and close earlier, shaving off a total of two hours. The hours will go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theme parks had to shut down completely due to coronavirus but began a phased reopening on July 11.

