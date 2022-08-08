TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the goodies coming to “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary” Halloween party in Magic Kingdom this year, which begins on select nights on Aug. 12.

The blog revealed its “Foodie Guide to Ghoulish Goodies” last week.

Disney World is offering a variety of sweet and savory items across many themed areas of Magic Kingdom.

“Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies” features a “not-so-poison” apple pie milk shake. Casey’s Corner has a “Pain and Panic” hog dog (named after characters from “Hercules”) which is an all-beef hot dog with sweet-and-spicy onion relish and sriracha mustard, topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks.

Other locations serving up specialty bites include the Cheshire Café, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Liberty Square Market, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café and more.

Treats include everything thing from a “monster cookie,” to a “grave digger milkshake” to a “Hades hot dog.”

New merchandise, including a glowing Mickey Mouse mummy popcorn bucket, will soon be available for purchase.

For an extra cost, guests can enjoy the Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party, which includes pumpkin cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake mousse and pistachio white chocolate crunch bars. Tickets are $115, including tax and gratuity, for those 10 and older, also including tax and gratuity, for guests ages 3 to 9. Dessert party costs don’t include the cost of party admission.

Tickets for the Halloween party are available online, with prices varying by date.