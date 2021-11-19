Disney World: Reservations for all parks filled Thanksgiving week

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you were thinking of visiting Walt Disney World Resort within the next week, all reservations have been filled for all four theme parks for about a week.

As of Nov. 20, there are no reservations available for Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Hollywood Studios from Saturday through the following Friday, Nov. 26. On Nov. 27, Epcot and Animal Kingdom are still accepting reservations and the following Sunday, both parks, as well as Hollywood Studios, are still accepting reservations.

Walt Disney World closed in March of 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in July of the same year.

The Disney World reservation website lists availability for all four parks throughout the rest of the year.

Disney World advises that those wanting to attend should check if their desired date and park are available before purchasing a ticket, annual pass or vacation package.