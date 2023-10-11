ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney World annual passes just got a little more expensive.

Annual pass prices increased by $30 to $50 on Wednesday.

Here are the new prices:

Incredi-Pass: $1449 (was $1399)

Sorcerer: $999 (was $969)

Pirate: $799 (was $749)

Pixie: $439 (was $399)

All guests can purchase the Incredi-Pass. The Sorcerer pass is available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members. Only Florida residents can purchase the Pirate and Pixie passes.

The theme park also announced Wednesday that annual passholders will be able to once again visit another theme park at any time of day with the Park Hopper option starting Jan. 9.

Currently, passholders and ticketed guests only have access to visit other parks after 2 p.m. each day.

The park said “good-to-go days” will be rolling out sometime in January, which means passholders will be able to visit a Walt Disney World park without needing a theme park reservation on select days.

Disney World also raised parking prices to $30, a $5 increase. Disney said the new price of standard parking will be “on par” with other theme parks in Central Florida.

Annual passholders do not have to pay for parking. It is included with their pass.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson told WFLA.com.