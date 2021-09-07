Disney World one-day ticket could soar past $250 by 2031, study says

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort here in Florida could be the most expensive Disney park in the world by the year 2031 according to an online study, with a single ticket costing over $250.

According to a study by “Koala,” a company based in Brooklyn that connects vacationers with timeshare owners online, a single-day ticket to “the most magical place on earth” could cost $253.20 in ten years.

The company took the price of a current one-day ticket and compared that to the price of a ticket when the theme park first opened, using the Disney World’s official website for current pricing and website “Wayback Machine,” among other sources, for its calculations of every Disney theme park in the world.

Koala then calculated the compound annual growth rate for Disney World since it opened and applied that same growth rate for ten years down the line, predicting the cost of a single-day ticket for the year 2031.

When Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971, a ticket cost only $3.50. Adjusting for inflation, that would be $22.61 today.

Koala calculated that since opening, there has been an average price increase of 7.4% each year, with tickets now costing $124.

“Following this trajectory, 2031 could see a Disney trip to Florida costing $253.20, making it the most expensive Disney resort in the world,” Koala said in its study.

For families planning a future vacation, that of course does not include potential airfare or other travel, hotel stays, food and drink and merchandise.

Here is how the other Disney theme parks across the world stack up when calculated the same way (prices are listed in USD for overseas parks):

Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, California)

Original single-day ticket price: $2.50, opened in 1955

Current price: $124, mid-tier when choosing a single day

Predicted 2031 price: $223.96

Disneyland Paris

Original single-day ticket price: $36, opened in 1992

Current price: $94.11

Predicted 2031 price: $130

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Original single-day ticket price: $25, opened in 2005

Current price: $82.21

Predicted 2031 price: $119.71

Tokyo Disney Resort

Original single-day ticket price: $39, opened in 1983

Current price: $74.96

Predicted 2031 price: $89.42

Shanghai Disney Resort

Original single-day ticket price: $57, opened in 2016

Current price: $60.91

Predicted 2031 price: $70.83

Walt Disney World Resort will kick off its 18-month long 50th-anniversary celebration “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” beginning Oct. 1.