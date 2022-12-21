TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort has offered its first look into a new restaurant coming to Hollywood Studio’s “Toy Story” land.

“Roundup Rodeo BBQ” will open in spring 2023, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The restaurant is a table-service concept.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)



(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

“Using his imagination, Woody’s Roundup toys, and other playthings, Andy has built a rodeo restaurant for all his pals,” the blog post said.

The blog said Disney is excited for guests to enter the dining room and discover how much fun Andy had creating a spot for his “honorary toys” to enjoy a variety of comfort foods served family-style.

A set opening date in the spring has not been released.