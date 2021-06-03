Disney World now allowing cast members in some outdoor roles to go without a mask

A Disney cast member welcomes guests to Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Big changes are underway for some Walt Disney World cast members, who can now go without a mask at the parks.

The new changes are for those in outdoor roles, who can properly social distance.

That includes parking attendants and parade float drivers.

The cast members who are eligible for the new policy will be required to put on a mask anytime they go indoors or are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.

Just a few weeks ago, Disney announced that masks were optional in outdoor common areas for vaccinated guests, however, were still required upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters, and transportation.