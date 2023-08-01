TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For a limited time, Florida residents can visit Walt Disney World for as little as $159 with the purchase of a two-day, two-park ticket.

The discounted ticket can only be used at EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and will be good from Aug. 1 to Sept. 29, 2023. It will not have to be used on consecutive days.

Admission with Disney’s 2-Park Explorer Ticket requires a theme park reservation, which is subject to availability.

Adult ticketholders will need to show proof of Florida residency.

There’s also a Water Park and Sports Option for an extra $35 more per ticket, plus tax. With this ticket and option, guests can:

Visit EPCOT or Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park on two separate days

Visit a Disney water park, golf course or miniature golf course on two additional days (or the same day they visit a Disney theme park)

Floridians can also take advantage of Disney’s Summer Magic ticket deal. From now until Sept. 29, residents can get a four-day ticket for just $58 per day, plus tax (total price: $229 plus tax). A discounted three-day ticket is also available.

More information is available on the park’s website.