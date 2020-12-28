Disney World fan creates viral song, gets sneak peek of ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Disney World fan recently received a behind-the-scenes, exclusive look of a new ride coming to Epcot next year.

Emily Jacobsen is so excited for the opening of “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” in 2021, that she made a song about it that went viral.

The silly song, titled “Ode to Remy” was posted to social media app TikTok and has since received over 111,000 views on YouTube.

Jacobsen was vacationing in Disney World this weekend and got to experience from magic of her own. She was taken backstage of the attraction at Epcot for a surprise sneak peek.

“This family-friendly experience will invite guests to shrink down to the size of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau’s kitchen floor,” according to Disney Parks.

The attraction is “4-D” and guests will experience smells of the kitchen, as well.

LATEST THEME PARK NEWS: