TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is more expensive than ever and even those loyal to the brand and theme park are noticing, according to a new study.

Online gambling website “time2play” recently released a study based off data from nearly 2,000 “self-described Disney World enthusiasts” about the rising cost of a vacation to the theme park giant.

As of Tuesday, a standard park ticket is $109. However, prices of tickets vary by date. For example, Oct. 29 costs $154.

A total of 1,927 Disney World fans were surveyed by time2play from a Florida travel group in September. According to the study, 92.6% of those surveyed believed the cost of a Disney World vacation is out of reach for an average family.

In regards to price increases, 68.3% of people said increases made it feel like the theme park has lost all its magic.

Almost 50% of respondents said they postponed a Disney World trip in recent years due to price increases.

According to a study by “Koala” in 2021, a company based in Brooklyn that connects vacationers with timeshare owners online, a single-day ticket to “the most magical place on earth” could cost $253.20 in nine years.

When Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971, a ticket cost only $3.50. Adjusting for inflation, that would be $22.61 today.

Koala calculated that since opening, there has been an average price increase of 7.4% each year, with tickets now costing $124.