TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort will be closing in phases on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, and the parks will remain closed Thursday morning.

Disney World made the announcement on its website at 11 a.m., saying its four parks would begin a phased closure at 5 p.m.

Animal Kingdom will close Wednesday at 5 p.m., with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

Hollywood Studios will close at 6 p.m., with last dining reservations at the same time.

Magic Kingdom Park will close at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Epcot will close at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Disney World previously shared that extended theme park hours at Magic Kingdom are canceled on Wednesday. All nighttime spectaculars across the theme parks are canceled as well.

Typhoon Lagoon and other attractions at the resort will also be closed Thursday.