Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (Abigail Nilsson/ABC via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure due to Hurricane Ian.

The theme parks and water parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday.

Disney anticipates Disney Springs will also be closed on Thursday.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday due to the storm. Stays at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser on Tuesday and Thursday have also been canceled.

Disney asks guests with reservations to call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans.

Universal Orlando Resort will also be closed to guests and is tracking the storm.