Disney World annual passes back on sale now

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has resumed selling annual passes after being paused in July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the theme parks reopened last July, new sales of passes were halted and only those with existing passes were allowed to renew.

Disney announced new “tiers” of annual passes on Aug. 30, those being the “Incredi-pass,” “Sorcerer Pass,” “Pirate Pass,” and the “Pixie Dust Pass.”

Here are the important details about each new annual pass:

Incredi-Pass:

$1,299+tax (Renewal price: $1,104+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 5 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: none

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

Sorcerer Pass:

$899+tax (only available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members) (Renewal price: $764+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 5 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: Nov. 24-27, Dec. 18-31

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

Pirate Pass:

$699+tax (only available to Florida residents) (Renewal price: $594+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 4 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: Holiday and peak periods

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

Pixie Dust Pass:

$399+tax (only available to Florida residents) (Renewal price: $339+tax)

Visit one or more Walt Disney World theme parks with park reservation

Hold up to 3 park reservations at a time

Blockout dates: Most weekends and holiday/peak periods

Includes parking and dining/merchandise discounts

PhotoPass photo downloads, as well as the water park and sports add-ons, are available for each annual pass for $99+tax per year.

The new annual passes are available before celebrations for Disney World’s 50th anniversary begin on Oct. 1 and last for 18 months.

Disney World has also changed its previous “FastPass” system to “Lightning Lane” and “Genie+,” which are paid alternatives to skip the lines of popular attractions.

Current tiers of annual passes will be retired Wednesday and pass holders currently using previous tiers will have to choose one of these new options upon renewal.

Annual passes are now available for purchase at DisneyWorld.com and in the My Disney Experience app.