Disney World announces return of in-person races, beginning in November

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – After more than a year of most activities and events going virtual, including races, Disney World will bring back in-person races at its parks, beginning in November.

The theme park giant will kick of its 2021/2022 runDisney race season with the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend in November.

The races, which feature a 5K, 10K, a half marathon, and a two course challenge, will happen Nov. 4-7. Virtual options for these races will be available.

Registration will be opening soon, according to Disney World.

“We may not be quite ready to bring back every element of a runDisney race weekend as COVID-19 guidelines may change before our return to in-person running,” the website notes.

The website also states the spectator experience for races “continues to be evaluated.”