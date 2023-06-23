TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Changes are coming to Walt Disney World’s Genie+ service, including dynamic pricing and the ability to purchase it for individual theme parks.

Starting June 27, “guests at Walt Disney World Resort will now purchase Disney Genie+ service based on how they want to visit,” according to the resort’s website.

The paid service, introduced in 2021, replaced Disney’s free Fastpass system in the My Disney Experience app. Genie+ curates visitors’ experiences to “maximize park time” based off of attendance and wait times for rides.

Disney says the service will “quickly and seamlessly map out an entire day,” including dining, entertainment and attractions.

Genie+ for each of the four theme parks will be priced differently, presumably due to demand. For example, screenshots posted to Twitter show that Disney World’s most popular park, Magic Kingdom, is priced higher than the rest on June 27.

“Prices may now be lower at some Walt Disney World theme parks compared to others,” the Genie+ website states.

Guests will also be able to purchase Genie+ for multiple parks if they have a Park Hopper ticket.

Disney said they were looking into ways to “simplify the service” and are expected to announce additional changes to Genie+ in the future, which could include the ability for guests to personalize their experience.

The June 27 update only applies to Walt Disney World. Disney has not announced any changes to Genie+ for Disneyland in California.