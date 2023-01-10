TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new ride based on the sci-fi “TRON” franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.

The Walt Disney World website said the TRON Lightcycle Run will be opening on April 4, 2023, at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Miller wrote that the ride will have a story that follows the plot of “Tron: Legacy,” in which character Sam Flynn uses a gateway into the digital realm called the Grid.

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs,” Disney World’s page on the ride says. “Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

According to external affairs manager Steven Miller, the first Tron Lightcycle ride debuted in Shanghai Disneyland.

“I’ve loved ‘TRON’ since first discovering this digital world as a child in the 1980s. Imagine my delight when asked to write about the thrilling new attraction racing into Walt Disney World Resort – TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise,” Miller said.

The new attraction will be located in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park. According to Disney world, this will be one of the fastest Disney rides in the world.