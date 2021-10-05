Disney World announces indoor meet and greets will return in November

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World announced socially distanced indoor character meet and greets will return next month.

While indoor character interactions will return for the first time since the theme parks reopened last summer, guests will be kept at a safe distance, Disney said on Tuesday.

“Although the environment is not right just yet for hugs and autographs, you’ll soon be able to have individualized time with some of your favorite characters, getting to visit with them in a themed location and snap a photo or two,” Disney said in a news release.

The following character interactions will reopen starting in November:

Mickey Mouse at Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park

Disney Princesses at Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom Park

Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Stars of Disney Junior in Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney also announced “Disney Movie Magic,” the nighttime projection show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, will return on Nov. 7 and “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Dec. 18.

According to Disney, more than 50,000 cast members have returned to work since last summer and more than 65,000 are currently working across the resort.