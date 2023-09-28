ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple is suing Walt Disney World, alleging they experienced a “painful wedgie” and injury on a water slide.

The lawsuit, obtained by NBC affiliate WESH, was filed in Orange County and accuses Disney of negligence.

A woman said she was sent to the hospital after riding the 200-foot Humunga Kowabunga slide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park in 2019. In the lawsuit, she claimed the impact from the water at the bottom of the slide caused serious injury to her private area.

According to court documents, the woman said she would stayed off the slide if Disney warned guests of potential “painful wedgie and injury.” The slide requires riders to take the plunge on their backs with their legs crossed, while some other slides use rafts.

The couple is seeking over $50,000 from Disney in the lawsuit. The company did not immediately respond when reached for comment by WESH.