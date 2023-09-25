TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers will now have another license plate option to choose from.

Disney said it is rolling out a redesigned Walt Disney World specialty license plate that will continue to directly benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

“It’s a perfect way to add a little more pixie dust to your car while supporting a great cause,” Disney said.

So far, over $2 million has been raised for the Make-A-Wish chapter through license plate sales.

“Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most,” said Anne Cuba, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. “This new license plate is the latest way we are making big impacts for wish families in Florida, and I can’t wait to see it hit the roads soon as even more Florida drivers join us in making wishes come true.”

If you are interested in purchasing the specialty plate, here’s how you can get it:

Registered car owners in the state of Florida:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov to find the location of your nearest County Tax Collector’s Office in-person office or Florida license plate agency (DMV) Make an appointment for tag renewal or registration During your scheduled appointment, purchase an available Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate

New Florida residents registering a car for the first time:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov Click the “Motor Vehicles, Tags & Titles” drop-down menu and select “License Plates & Registration” From the License Plates & Registration page, navigate to the Motor Vehicle Registrations page for detailed information about how to apply for a license plate and registration

To personalize your Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate:

Check the availability of your desired configuration using the Personalized License Plate Inquiry service Print and complete an Application for Personalized License Plate Visit a motor vehicle service center in Florida in person with your completed application to order your personalized Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate Receive your personalized Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate in the mail

Disney said it has been granting wishes with Make-A-Wish for more than 40 years.