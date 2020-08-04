LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Disney said Tuesday afternoon that its theme parks division took a $3.5 billion hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney Parks reported an 85% decline in revenue this quarter compared to last year, and the company said it believes the total negative impact of COVID-19 on parks this quarter is $3.5 billion.
Overall sales for the company fell 42% to $11.8 billion.
Disney did report positive returns on its new streaming service, Disney+, which had nearly 60 million subscribers at the end of June, according to the company.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Tampa Bay area doctors warn of graduation party danger amid rise in COVID-19 cases among teens
- Disney theme parks take $3.5 billion hit due to coronavirus
- Florida Education Association asks judge for temporary injunction to delay start of school statewide this fall
- Tampa Bay deaf community facing challenges amid mask mandates
- USF, UCF, UF among top 10 colleges with most coronavirus cases reported