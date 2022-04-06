ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney+ subscribers will get an additional perk while visiting Disney World this summer.

Walt Disney World announced that those who have Disney+ will be eligible for a 25% discount for rooms at certain Disney resorts from July 8 to Sept. 30, 2022.

This comes after Disney announced its new “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” ride would be opening in May.

To take advantage of the offer, visitors must make sure their My Disney Experience account uses the same email as the Disney+ subscription. Those with separate accounts can call the Disney Reservation Center at 407-939-2833† to merge the accounts.

Disney World’s website said a proof of subscription will be required, and the subscriber must stay in the room for the discount to apply. Additional per-adult charges may be made if there are more than two adults per room at the Disney Value, Moderate, and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

The offer does not include rooms at three-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms. Special events are also not covered by the discount.

The number of discounted rooms is limited. Reservations can be made online or through a travel agent.