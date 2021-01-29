Disney says face masks still required for those who received COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Disney has updated its policy on face masks to require that guests and employees continue to wear face coverings even if they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing,” the policy on Disney’s website says.

Health officials say masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated.

People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot.

It’s also not yet known whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines protect people from infection entirely, or just from symptoms. That means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate, said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine expert at the University of Washington.

Disney announced in November that its Central Florida parks are operating at 35%.

The parks reopened in July after a four-month closure. Disney’s parks in California remain closed due to COVID-19.