Disney Cruise Line revealed the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a new space coming to Disney’s newest cruise ship set to launch in 2024.
The Disney Treasure will feature the first-ever bar inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Disney says the new venue follow the “nostalgic art style” of the original 1969 Disney Parks classic.
“Legendary characters from Haunted Mansion attractions at Disney Parks around the world, as well as new seafaring arrivals, will come out to socialize in mysterious ways throughout the experience,” Disney said in a news release.
The lounge will include tributes to the classic attraction, including the iconic purple wallpaper and a distinctive armchair often referred to as the “Donald Duck Chair.”
The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024. The ship is the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022.
Disney said the Disney Treasure will be “infused” with a theme of adventure, featuring Disney stories like “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Zootopia.” The ship will also introduce a brand-new family entertainment restaurant called Plaza de Coco.
Broadway-style productions will be held in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre, including the recently-announced Disney The Tale of Moana – a show that will be exclusive to the new ship.
The Disney Treasure will also feature the cruise line’s AquaMouse ride. AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will follow Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on “a zany misadventure into an ancient temple.”
The ship will also include adult-only experiences, including Periscope Pub, the cruise line’s first venue inspired by the film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”