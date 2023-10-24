©Disney

Disney Cruise Line revealed the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a new space coming to Disney’s newest cruise ship set to launch in 2024.

The Disney Treasure will feature the first-ever bar inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Disney says the new venue follow the “nostalgic art style” of the original 1969 Disney Parks classic.

“Legendary characters from Haunted Mansion attractions at Disney Parks around the world, as well as new seafaring arrivals, will come out to socialize in mysterious ways throughout the experience,” Disney said in a news release.

The lounge will include tributes to the classic attraction, including the iconic purple wallpaper and a distinctive armchair often referred to as the “Donald Duck Chair.”

NEW: Here's a virtual tour of the Haunted Mansion Parlor coming to the Disney Treasure: pic.twitter.com/TvwIVQOBS1 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 24, 2023

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024. The ship is the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022.

Disney said the Disney Treasure will be “infused” with a theme of adventure, featuring Disney stories like “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Zootopia.” The ship will also introduce a brand-new family entertainment restaurant called Plaza de Coco.

Broadway-style productions will be held in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre, including the recently-announced Disney The Tale of Moana – a show that will be exclusive to the new ship.

Disney Cruise Line reveals the Haunted Mansion Parlor, an all-new bar inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Foolish mortals will sip spirited craft cocktails among happy haunts for the first time inside this new venue on board the Disney Treasure when it sets sail in December 2024. (Disney) ©Disney

Disney Cruise Line reveals the Haunted Mansion Parlor, an all-new bar inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Foolish mortals will sip spirited craft cocktails among happy haunts for the first time inside this new venue on board the Disney Treasure when it sets sail in December 2024. (Disney) ©Disney

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Music Box will be a keepsake inspired by the eerie music box that will play a melodic soundtrack inside the Haunted Mansion Parlor on board Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, that sets sail December 2024. As the rumors go, this mysterious box belonged to the captain’s bride-to-be and only opens in the presence of malevolent spirits. (Steven Diaz, Photographer) ©Disney

Featuring the same octopus design from the Haunted Mansion Parlor’s entrance onboard the Disney Treasure, the Haunted Mansion Parlor Sculpted Mug will depict an aura of intrigue and will be accented with a variety of sea life, including a hidden Mickey Mouse-shaped barnacle. (Steven Diaz, Photographer) ©Disney

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Mirror will allow Disney Cruise Line guests to take home a piece of the magic, offering a ghoulish surprise to unsuspecting users when the hitchhiking ghosts mysteriously appear. (Steven Diaz, Photographer) ©Disney

Honoring the memorable grandfather clock seen in the original Disney Parks attraction, the Haunted Parlor Mantle Clock will loom over the fireplace inside the Haunted Mansion Parlor on board the Disney Treasure, instigating mysterious happenings when it strikes 13. As a part of the new merchandise collection, Disney Cruise Line guests will be able to bring home their very own mantle clock, just like the one from the parlor. (Steven Diaz, Photographer) ©Disney

A spooky twist on a classic margarita, presented to guests amidst a swirl of flavored smoke, will be among the signature drinks served at the Haunted Mansion Parlor on board Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, that sets sail December 2024. Topped with a lemon salt foam, this tequila-based cocktail will contain a secret message, only to be revealed by black light. (Mariah Wild, Photographer) ©Disney

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration. (Disney)

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration. (Disney)

The Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.” (Disney)

Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, the Grand Hall aboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.” (Disney)

The Grand Hall aboard the Disney Treasure is Disney Cruise Line’s palace on the seas and the key to unlocking a trove of captivating new entertainment, including interactive shows, character encounters and musical performances. As the adventure unfolds for guests on the Disney Treasure, the Grand Hall will serve as the ship’s most prominent gathering space, inspiring wonder and exploration during each voyage. (Disney)

On board the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the legacy Disney Parks attraction, the submarine-styled interiors will give guests a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling.

On board the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the legacy Disney Parks attraction, the submarine-styled interiors will give guests a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling.

Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg, Disney Cruise Line’s own attraction at sea, will introduce an all-new storyline to its existing lineup that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Suspended high above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below. (Disney)

The luxurious accommodations aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that entices guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures. (Disney)

The Disney Treasure will also feature the cruise line’s AquaMouse ride. AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will follow Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on “a zany misadventure into an ancient temple.”

The ship will also include adult-only experiences, including Periscope Pub, the cruise line’s first venue inspired by the film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”