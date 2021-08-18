Disney relaxes mask requirements for some outdoor areas

by: , WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, a family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Walt Disney World is relaxing the mask requirements for some outdoor areas.

Beginning Thursday, face coverings will be optional for guests while enjoying outdoor attractions, outdoor queues, and outdoor theaters.

Masks are still required indoors for all guests ages 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status. This includes buses, monorail, Skyliner, and upon entering and throughout all attractions.

According to Walt Disney World, “neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.” Costume masks are also not allowed.

Below is a full list of where face coverings are required and optional:

Face Coverings RequiredFace Coverings Optional
Upon entering and throughout all attractionsYes
All indoor theaters, including theater entrancesYes
All transportation except ferry boats, including transportation entrancesYes
All indoor locations, including restaurants, except when actively eating or drinking while stationaryYes
Outdoor common areasYes
Pool decksYes

For the latest information on Disney’s face covering policies, please visit the theme park’s website.

