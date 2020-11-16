Disney Parks official gives update on new experiences, attractions coming to Epcot

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An official with Disney Parks gave an update on various projects at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort during a virtual press conference at the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference on Monday.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, work continues on Epcot’s ongoing construction, including that of the “Harmonious” nighttime fireworks show, roller coaster “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” and attraction “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.”

The blog says “Harmonious” will “be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created” and will feature music and images, imagined by “diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.”

The Disney Parks Blog previously released details about the show back in January.

During the conference, Disney also released preliminary ride video of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster. The 25 second video shows the ride system that features vehicles that can rotate 360 degrees and can also do a reverse launch.

The Blog confirms the “Omnicoaster” is the first of its kind and Walt Disney World Imagineers are able to move riders in any direction so they can focus their attention on one specific scene or element within the ride.

Plans are also on track to open the “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” attraction in 2021, despite pandemic delays.

“Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film, “Ratatouille,” this family-friendly attraction will invite you to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy. During each adventure, you’ll race across Gusteau’s kitchen floor aboard special trackless ride vehicles in a thrilling 3D chase,” the Disney Park Blog said.

The Blog also mentioned in its post work continues on the 2-day experience of “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” which Disney World is adamant to explain is indeed a full-on “Star Wars” experience, not only a hotel.

Further details about plans for “Avengers Campus” at Disneyland, the “Zootopia” experience at Shanghai Disney and “Fantasy Springs” at Tokyo Disneyland were also revealed.

