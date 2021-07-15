Disney opening campus in Florida, moving some SoCal workers

After a shutdown because of the coronavirus, fireworks fill the sky for the first time in 15 months at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it plans to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance, and product development.

In a letter to employees, a Disney official said Thursday that the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated.

The company already has a massive theme park resort, Walt Disney World, located outside Orlando, Florida.

The workers who will be asked to relocate will likely be in the company’s theme park division.