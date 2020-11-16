Disney official: Reimagining of Splash Mountain to be ‘expedited’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The reimagining of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks will be “expedited,” according to a Disney Parks official on Monday.

Disney’s Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products, spoke about various topics during a virtual press conference at the IAAPA (The Global Association for the Attractions Industry) Expo: Virtual Education Conference.

D’Amaro said “the cultural change at the company has already begun” and the company will be furthering relationships with historically Black colleges “to create a stronger pipeline to careers in finance, human resources, legal, communications, production, and technology,” according to a website post from IAPPA.

RELATED: Florida theme parks offer Black Friday deals

In the post, it was mentioned the reimagining of Splash Mountain will be expedited “to ensure that all who visit the company’s parks do feel welcome as well.”

“In the world that we find ourselves in today, optimism, innovation, and courage, they will ultimately win the day,” D’Amaro said.

It was announced in June that Splash Mountain would be getting a makeover to a “Princess and the Frog” theme after social media outcry and even a petition to change the theme from “Song of the South.”

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” a statement posted to the Disney Parks Blog said.

There is currently no word from Disney Parks when Splash Mountain will close for its re-theming at either Disney World or Disneyland.

D’Amaro also gave an update regarding various construction projects amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Epcot experiences and the “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise” 2-day experience.

LATEST DISNEY WORLD NEWS: